Newaygo County man arrested after resisting deputies, Child Protective Services

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Newaygo County man was arrested and a baby was removed by Child Protective Services on Wednesday afternoon.

Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called in to assist CPS with a child removal about 2:10 p.m. at 6396 N. Stone Road in Beaver Township, according to a news release Thursday.

The father, a 32-year-old Bitely man, was refusing to let go of a 6-day-old infant.

He made threats to law enforcement, saying he would get a knife.

A deputy was able to talk with the father until backup arrived on scene, when he turned the infant over but refused commands to get on the ground.

The father physically resisted officers and their commands to stop resisting.

Deputies eventually tased him and placed him into custody.

As a result of the physical altercation, the father and law enforcement sustained minor injuries.

The man was lodged at the Newaygo County Jail on charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Names are being withheld pending formal arraignment at the 78th District Court.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the White Cloud Police Department, the Department of Natural Resources and Life EMS.