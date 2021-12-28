Newaygo County man accused of shooting, killing his son

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Newaygo County man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his son.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched about 7:15 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of E. Pierce Road in Monroe Township for a shots fired complaint, a news release said Tuesday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s father, a 69-year-old man, was taken into custody and lodged in the Newaygo County Jail on murder charges. He’s expected to be formally charged later Tuesday.

The investigation continues.