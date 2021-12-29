Newaygo County deputies warn residents of phone scam

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is giving residents a heads-up of a possible scam circulating throughout the county.

Deputies say the scammer calls residents while claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The caller then informs the recipient they are not complying with a court order and that they need to pick up gift cards to resolve the issue, authorities say.

We’re told the scammer’s number is spoofed to resemble the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office’s telephone number.

Deputies discourage residents from giving out information of any kind in scenarios resembling this one.

