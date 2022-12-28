Newaygo County deputies seek to reunite owners with dozens of stolen items

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Deputies in Newaygo County are seeking to return stolen property to their owners after months of exhaustive search efforts.
The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a number of people were arrested in late June following the execution of three search warrants in White Cloud.
We’re told $50,000 in stolen items were reunited with their owners but deputies were unable to locate the owners of the remainder.
Those who believe the following items belong to them and were stolen before June 29 are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 231-689-7335:
50-caliber muzzleloader
Passload nail gun (with last name)
Welder
Corded electric drill
Chain saw sharpener
Router die set
Sawzaw with metal case
DeWalt miter saw (with initials)
Plastic toolbox with tools
A pair of ladders
Two electric snow blowers
Skateboard
Toolbox
Boxes containing vinyl flooring
Sidewalk edger
Collapsible table
Collapsible saw horse
Gas-powered leaf blower
DeWalt 20V tools in bag with wheels
Milwaukee tools
Bag of DeWalt tools bearing last name
Two Husqvarna chainsaws
Electric weed wacker
Electric blower
A pair of crossbows
Glass vacuum cups
Electric rototiller
Abrasive blaster
Table saw
Generator
Bullet heater
Large boring bit (with initials)