Newaygo County deputies seek to reunite owners with dozens of stolen items

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Deputies in Newaygo County are seeking to return stolen property to their owners after months of exhaustive search efforts.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a number of people were arrested in late June following the execution of three search warrants in White Cloud.

We’re told $50,000 in stolen items were reunited with their owners but deputies were unable to locate the owners of the remainder.

Those who believe the following items belong to them and were stolen before June 29 are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 231-689-7335:

50-caliber muzzleloader

Passload nail gun (with last name)

Welder

Corded electric drill

Chain saw sharpener

Router die set

Sawzaw with metal case

DeWalt miter saw (with initials)

Plastic toolbox with tools

A pair of ladders

Two electric snow blowers

Skateboard

Toolbox

Boxes containing vinyl flooring

Sidewalk edger

Collapsible table

Collapsible saw horse

Gas-powered leaf blower

DeWalt 20V tools in bag with wheels

Milwaukee tools

Bag of DeWalt tools bearing last name

Two Husqvarna chainsaws

Electric weed wacker

Electric blower

A pair of crossbows

Glass vacuum cups

Electric rototiller

Abrasive blaster

Table saw

Generator

Bullet heater

Large boring bit (with initials)

