NORWICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man with several warrants for his arrest.

Deputies got into a short vehicle pursuit Wednesday in Norwich Township.

The suspect, who deputies identified as 22-year-old Bryce Jaycob Fewless, drove through horse pastures and then ran away on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call central dispatch at 231-689-5288.