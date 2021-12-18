Newaygo County announces passing of beloved K9

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of Deputy DAK, one of the department’s K9s.

Deputies say he died Saturday morning following a battle with “a degenerative spinal disorder.”

In a social media post, deputies say DAK specialized in tracking and narcotics for six years at the sheriff’s office.

“As an agency, we are heartbroken,” the department writes. “DAK was a partner to his handler and an incredibly special member of our Agency. We will forever be grateful for the service he provided to Newaygo County.”

