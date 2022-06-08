Newaygo Co. Sheriff: Two arrested after stealing boat

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP- — Two men were arrested this afternoon for breaking into a home and stealing a boat, among other things.

Deputies from the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office say that the two men, one a 26-year-old male from Ravenna and the other a 32-year-old male from Newaygo, broke into a home on Croton Pond and ran away with a boat, as well as other items.

The boat was located up river, towards Hardy Dam. Deputies then started looking for the suspects in the area.

After being spotted by deputies, the two men took off into the woods. With the help of Sheriffs Office K9 Remi, the men were found and taken into custody.

Police confirm that the boat was recovered, as were the stolen items, which did include firearms.

Names of the suspects are being withheld pending arraignment.