Newaygo Co. food pantry loses 20% of their meat after wind knocks out their power

GRANT, Mich. — A fierce weekend storm left Love INC of Newaygo County facing a potential crisis when strong winds damaged a nearby power line, cutting electricity to their food pantry in Grant. With coolers full of perishable meat and dairy products at risk, the community sprang into action.

Executive Director Traci Slager praised the swift response from staff, board members and several passionate community volunteers.

"It was a team effort to save what we could and get things restored," Slager told FOX 17 Monday. Together, they transferred most of the at-risk items to walk-in cooler space powered by the generator they had on site.

Despite their best efforts, Love INC lost 20% of their meat, their most expensive food group.

"That's always our greatest fear – losing all of our food," Slager explained.

Love INC serves around 1,500 individuals monthly, providing a choice-based pantry experience that focuses on affirming dignity and value.

Slager expressed gratitude for the community's support, saying, "It's a very blessed and rewarding feeling to know we weren't in it alone."

The incident has prompted the organization to explore investing in additional generators to prevent future setbacks.

The majority of Love INC's food comes from Feeding America, with additional support from Meijer's Simply Give program, private food drives and local farmers.

Love INC will reopen Tuesday morning — their regular hours for the week.

To support their efforts, you can visit Love INC of Newaygo County’s website HERE.

