Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Newaygo Co. crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

crime scene tape police line generic
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 18:27:39-04

WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says distracted driving likely caused a crash that sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.

Troopers say it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on 1 Mile Road (M-20) near Sycamore Avenue in Wilcox Township.

They say a woman from Scottville was driving an SUV when she crossed the center line and hit a Rothbury man driving a motorcycle.

Troopers say the man was wearing a helmet, but he had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV did not get hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News