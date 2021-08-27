MSP, Newaygo Co. deputies in search of missing Big Prairie Township juvenile

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating reports of a missing person out of Big Prairie Township, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

Annika Kay Ames was last seen at home late Wednesday night, authorities say.

Annika reportedly messaged her mother saying she was at a party not far from Oxbow Park and that she would return home soon.

Deputies say Annika was wearing a tie-dyed hoodie that read “Lowell Choir” and “Ames” on the back, adding she had a pink Nike backpack when she was last seen.

We’re told she stands at 5’5” tall and weighs roughly 210 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Those with knowledge of Annika’s whereabouts are asked to call MSP at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo County dispatchers at 231-689-5288.

