Missing teen from Rochester Hills found in 51-year-old's Newaygo County home

LILLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In the early morning hours Thursday, sheriff's deputies raided a home in northern Newaygo County, finding a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Rochester Hills.

As part of the search for the teen, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of the home on North Bingham Avenue near 15 Mile Road just north of Bitley.

The 17-year-old, who FOX 17 is not identifying, was reported missing on November 7 after she did not make it home after school. Investigators later determined she got off the school bus at her normal stop, then hopped into a Jeep Cherokee with an unknown driver.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office collected information that indicated she could be on the west side of the state.

This week, Newaygo County deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the Jeep the girl got into. That led to the search warrant for the home it was parked at. Inside they found the teen and a 51-year-old man from the Bitely area.

The girl was interviewed and turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The man is under arrest on multiple charges, including harboring a runaway, manufacturing child pornography, and multiple gun-related offenses. His identity has not been released.

