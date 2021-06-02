MDOT invests $3.4M toward M-37/M-82 improvements in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to invest $3.4 million toward improvements along a two-mile stretch of M-37/M-82 in Newaygo, according to the City of Newaygo.

We’re told the improvements will be made between the Muskegon River and the south junction in Newaygo.

The City adds M-82 will also be resurfaced between M-37 and east of Park Street.

Other improvements reportedly include rebuilding, a new water main, sidewalk work, improved drainage and a modernized traffic signal at Quarterline Street.

We’re told the project will begin Monday, June 7 and end sometime in late October, with traffic shifts and lane closures in effect for the project’s duration. The City says northbound traffic will be shifted onto Quarterline, Water and Justice Streets.

