GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is recovering from being shot Sunday afternoon, say Newaygo County Deputies.

It happened around 3 p.m.— the 29-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on South Spruce Ave near East 132nd St.

Deputies say another 29-year-old is in custody, suspected of being the shooter.

That person's identity has not been made public as they have not been arraigned in court.

The man shot is expected to survive.