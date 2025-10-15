Man arrested after multi-hour standoff in Newaygo County, faces child endangerment charges

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in jail following an hours-long standoff with the sheriff's office on Tuesday night. Now he faces multiple charges, including child endangerment.

Deputies from the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on First Street in Big Prairie Township around 8:30 p.m. on October 14. A person reported a drunk man was threatening the homeowner, claiming he had a gun and would use it.

When deputies arrived, the man jumped in to his vehicle and drove off. He led deputies on a chase to Second Street, where he ran to a house.

Because the man might be armed, deputies did not go after him, but encircled the home. Deputies shouted to the man to come out. He replied with threats, including a claim he would release a dog to attack them.

Investigators learned their suspect was a 46-year-old who had warrants for his arrest out of Mecosta County on counts of fleeing and eluding plus resisting police.

The sheriff's office emergency response team made an attempt to break into the home, but found the doors were barricaded from the inside. A robot was able to clear out the barricades and locate the suspect hiding in a bedroom with his wife and three children.

After three hours, the man surrended peacefully. No one, including his wife and children, was hurt during the situation.

Investigators did not reveal if any firearms were found inside the home.

The suspect could face multiple felonies connected to his actions Tuesday night, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, fleeding and eluding, resisting and obstructiong police, and three counts of child endangerment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube