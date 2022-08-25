John Berry's Christmas tour coming to Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts on December 11

FREMONT, Mich. — John Berry’s 26th Annual Christmas Tour will be making a stop in Fremont. The country music singer will perform at the Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts on December 11.

Berry’s studio albums include 1993’s John Berry, 2001’s All the Way to There, and 2012’s Real Man. Real Life. Real God. His latest album, Find My Joy, was released in March. Berry has also recorded several holiday albums, including 1995’s O Holy Night, 2000’s My Heart Is Bethlehem, and 2016’s John Berry Christmas.

Berry’s songs “Your Love Amazes Me” and “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” went on to be nominated for Grammy Awards for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

“Twenty-six years. I could not have imagined that I would be so blessed to have this opportunity to share my music, celebrating the birth of Christ all these years,” said Berry. “It has meant so much to me to have many of you come time and again with your families and friends to share in the music of the season. I look forward to singing for all of you that have been with me before as well as those that will be joining us for the first time.”

John Berry will perform at the Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts on December 11. Tickets can be purchased on Berry’s website.

