Hesperia losing electrical service overnight Friday/Saturday

HESPERIA, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced Monday afternoon that it will cut all power to this community in Newaygo and Oceana counties for eight hours later this week.

Electrical service will be interrupted to 2,347 Consumers Energy customers in Hesperia from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday as Consumers coordinates upgrades with the Wolverine Power Cooperative to provide more reliable electrical service.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and the coordination with Wolverine Power Cooperative for this important work,” said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy vice president of electric distribution. “We understand that work like this can be an inconvenience for our customers, but it’s critical to reduce the number and length of power outages through our Reliability Roadmap [consumersenergy.com].”

The outage area is south of 10 Mile Road, west of North Baldwin Avenue and north of McKinley Road.

Consumers Energy is scheduling the work overnight to minimize disruptions to businesses and other activities.

If any of the work needs to be rescheduled, the backup date is 10 p.m. March 28 until 6 a.m. March 29.

Customers should call Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050 with any questions or concerns.

