Hastings man dies after boat capsizes in Newaygo County

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hastings man has died after a boat capsized in Ensley Township Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the incident before 8:25 p.m., according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

We’re told two people were on board when the boat overturned.

NCSO says both people made it to shore but a 66-year-old man experienced a medical emergency and died. The other person was treated and released at the scene of the incident.

Deputies credit dispatchers, the Grant Police Department, Michigan State Police, Life EMS, the Medical Examiner’s Office and fire departments from Sand Lake, Croton Township and Grant for their assistance.

