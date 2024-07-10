Watch Now
Harmful algal bloom confirmed in Newaygo County lake

Blue-green algae can usually be found anywhere bodies of fresh water meet pollution from agricultural and development runoff. When coupled with summer’s high temperatures, blue-green algae can rapidly grow.
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 09, 2024

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo County residents are advised to keep away from Hess Lake due to a confirmed harmful algal bloom (HAB).

The District Health Apartment says the bloom was first reported June 26. Testing has since confirmed the presence of HAB. More samples were sent to the state health department.

“Not all algal blooms are harmful, but the results from this particular bloom have classified it as harmful,” says Environmental Health Supervisor Meghan Stih. “Harmful algae bloom toxins can be hazardous to aquatic life, pets, and humans, so it is very important to avoid areas where these blooms have been identified.”

The public is asked to avoid water bodies that look “scummy” or sport a shade of green. Never drink untreated surface water, and don’t consume fish originating from affected waters. Keep pets from entering the water, as HABs may be fatal to them.

Contact with HAB-affected water may result in symptoms including but not limited to rash, hives, blisters, runny nose, watering eyes, sore throat, dizziness, abdominal pain and difficulty breathing.

Health officials say you should wash thoroughly if you come into contact with HAB-affected water and seek medical and/or veterinary help after exposure.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

