Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades.

Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located.

A suspect, Roy Snell, was arrested in March 2020. He was 55 at the time. The Michigan Department of Attorney General said Snell was the last person known to be seen with Atwood.

Wednesday, a jury found Snell guilty of murder in Newaygo County Circuit Court.

Snell was also convicted on a felony firearms charge.

The trial lasted a little more than two weeks.

Watch video of the verdict being read here:

