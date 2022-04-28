Groundbreaking ceremony for bridges construction on North Country Trail in Newaygo to be held May 6

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on May 6 to commemorate construction on the Michigan Creek and Tank Creek Bridges on the North Country Trail in Newaygo County. The ceremony will be held at the Michigan Creek Site.

The projects were funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which invested $160,000. The steel/wood Michigan Creek Bridge will be replaced by a new timber construction bridge. The 30-foot Tank Creek Bridge will be replaced by a new 40-foot timber construction bridge. The goal of the increased bridge length is to reduce slopes on the bridge approaches. The trail approaches will also be reconstructed and surfaced with aggregate for drainage.

“The Great American Outdoors Act, which makes these long-needed bridge projects possible, is an incredibly important investment in America’s longest National Scenic Trail and is a testament to the value and significance that National Trails hold with the American public,” said Chris Loudenslager, Superintendent, North Country National Scenic Trail. “We are very grateful to the Forest Service staff and leadership that have recognized that the North Country National Scenic Trail is a precious local and national resource and have made these projects a priority.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have partners like the North Country Trail Association who are fully engaged in trail planning and maintenance to ensure safety and the user experience,” said Jake Lubera, District Ranger – HMNF Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger District. “GAOA funding has helped make both bridge replacements possible and has given us the ability to coordinate construction efforts, minimizing the impact on our trail users. Our overarching goal is to continue to work with out partners to address trail needs and provide the best experience for users.”

The ceremony will be held on May 6 at 11 a.m. Construction on the bridges is scheduled to begin on May 9. It is planned to be finished on May 28.

