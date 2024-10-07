Grandfather to be sentenced in child’s death

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Karl Robart pleaded ‘no contest’ in August to charges of violating the state’s firearm safe storage act relating to the shooting death of his grandson, Braxton Dykstra, at their home on April 1.

While a plea of no contest is not an admission of guilt by the defendant, it allows the court to levy a sentence as if the person had done the act for which they are accused; in this case, not storing the gun per state law.

Today at 2 p.m., the Newyago Circuit Court will hand down his sentence— Though charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison, the judge will weigh this against the prosecutor’s recommendation of 19-38 months instead.

Robart and his wife, Theresa Robart were both charged together. Her trial starts October 31.