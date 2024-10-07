Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Grandfather to be sentenced in child’s death

Braxton Karl Robart and Theresa Robart.jpg
WXMI/Michael Martin
Carl Robart (center) and his wife Theresa (right) are charged with improperly securing a gun in their home that was used to shoot their 5-year-old grandson Braxton on April 1, 2024.
Braxton Karl Robart and Theresa Robart.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Karl Robart pleaded ‘no contest’ in August to charges of violating the state’s firearm safe storage act relating to the shooting death of his grandson, Braxton Dykstra, at their home on April 1.

While a plea of no contest is not an admission of guilt by the defendant, it allows the court to levy a sentence as if the person had done the act for which they are accused; in this case, not storing the gun per state law.

Today at 2 p.m., the Newyago Circuit Court will hand down his sentence— Though charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison, the judge will weigh this against the prosecutor’s recommendation of 19-38 months instead.

Robart and his wife, Theresa Robart were both charged together. Her trial starts October 31.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.