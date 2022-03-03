Fremont Police investigating home invasion and attempted murder

FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont Police are searching for the man who broke into an apartment, attacked the people inside with a knife, then took off.

They say it happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment in the City of Fremont. They did not give an exact location.

Suspect in Fremont break-in may be injured

Investigators say the suspect took off before police arrived. The victims were taken to the hospital. They say the suspect may have been hurt during the attack when the victims defended themselves.

People in the City of Fremont are urged to lock their doors and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

The suspect is described as a man with a slender build and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or Newaygo County Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.