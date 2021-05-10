Fremont firefighters battle 30-acre fire

FREMONT, Mich. — Firefighters battled a 30-acre wildfire in Fremont Sunday.

According to the Fremont Fire Department, crews responded to a wildfire in the area of Ferris and 32nd Sunday.

The fire department says the DNR and U.S. Forest Service trenched a line around the fire Sunday night.

Crews planned to mop up hot spots on Monday.

At this time it's unclear what started the fire.

The Fremont Fire Department was helped by the Hesperia, White Cloud, Newaygo, Grand and Holton fire departments, as well as the Michigan DNR and U.S. Fire Service.

