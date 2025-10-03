Free Play: How Fremont Public Schools is helping their kids get off the sidelines and into the game

FREMONT, Mich — For some kids, the best part about their week is being out under the Friday night lights, or in the gym on the volleyball or basketball court, and here in Fremont, the school district is removing one more barrier that’s been keeping their community’s athletes on the sideline.

“What a great opportunity. You get to compete on a regular basis. You get to be with your buddies, and I think you get to battle for the community as well, because so many people come out and you get to be a part of that,” Fremont soccer coach and teacher Steve Vissia told me.

And that really shows here in Fremont because starting this school year, the fee for participating in sports is being waived for all student athletes.

“Yeah, it's a lot off their shoulders," student athlete Caleb Vissia said. "That burden is completely lifted because of the board and it just takes it off and that stress-free

Fremont 2025 Athletic Calander

And that’s what’s so great about what Fremont is doing here, another way they are helping their kids and community connect.

“You hear a lot about how athletics is an extension of the classroom, and if that's true, and we truly believe that, then all students should be able to participate without having that fee," added Steve."I think that's the statement that was made by the administration, athletics is an extension of the classroom. As a result of that, the fee was waived.”

The cost was $100 per student, per school year, with a family cap of $250. The money from that goes to the General Fund. But with this decision, the schools are pivoting, finding the money elsewhere to help their kids that would have fallen through the cracks.

“In the past, we've had a couple donors that, have you know, had started a couple of different funds that would pay or would provide funds for that pay-to-play," Fremont Athletic Director Dave Walls said. "The ones we were missing, though, were the ones that weren't asking for it, or were going out and making it work, or working extra hard so that they could find the money, because they didn't want to come in, come and ask for it.”

This move helps those kids avoid any stigma that might come with asking for financial help, and stay in the game --- in a community that also comes to play.

"Athletics are massive," Caleb told me. "If you come out on a Friday night to the football game and support them, it's great. The players love it. It just the support of the community makes a massive impact when more people show up to the game, the crowd and everything like, when you're a player, you realize the I'm not just playing for myself, I'm playing for the team and the community, and they show it. It's great!"

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube