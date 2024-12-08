Watch Now
Fire north of Hesperia claims 1 life

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several fire departments and police agencies helped extinguish a deadly fire that started early Sunday morning.

They were called just before 4:30 a.m. to a home on 7 Mile Rd near Maple Island Rd.

Newaygo Central Dispatch confirmed 1 person died, but their identity is being withheld, pending family notifications.

While not considered suspicious, the fire marshal is still investigating for the cause of the fire.

