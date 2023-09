NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says Jaystin Amelia may have run away from home.

We’re told he may be near the Hardy Dam or Morley-Stanwood areas.

Those with knowledge of Jaystin’s whereabouts are urged to connect with detectives by calling 231-689-7335.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube