Christian Healthcare Centers announces grand opening of new location in Newaygo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christian Healthcare Centers has announced the grand opening of a second location in West Michigan. The new facility will be in the city of Newaygo.

The Newaygo facility will offer direct primary care, which includes family medicine, x-ray, labs, and medication dispensary. It will also feature several direct pay surgical specialties including general surgery, hand and plastic surgery, and orthopedic surgery.

The goal is to provide a variety of in-office procedures and minor surgeries in a medically underserved community. Newaygo was chosen by Christian Healthcare Centers after being approached by the City of Newaygo, The Right Place, and the River Country Chamber of Commerce. Donors who provided startup funding included The Fremont Area Community Foundation, Osteopathic Foundation of West Michigan, and D. R. Adama Family Gift Fund.

“Since our founding, we envisioned operating multiple offices throughout West Michigan,” said Mark Blocher, Christian Healthcare Centers co-founder, President, and CEO. “This new office allows us to provide convenient, affordable services to patients from several rural counties that experience ongoing healthcare shortages.”

“It has been my dream to be part of an organization that would allow me to provide more affordable care to my community and beyond,” said Ted VanderKooi, general surgeon and Newaygo County resident. “Other surgeons are excited to partner with us.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. A public open house is scheduled from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

