Charlie’s Family Grill co-owners accused of setting fire to White Cloud restaurant

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The co-owners of Charlie’s Family Grill have been arrested for allegedly setting fire to their own restaurant in White Cloud earlier this year.

The fire occurred on March 18, according to the White Cloud Police Department (WCPD).

We’re told investigations led authorities to believe David and Ryan Robinson, the establishment’s co-owners, intentionally started the fire. They have since been taken into custody at the Newaygo County Jail.

Police say Newaygo County prosecutors filed multiple charges for arson and insurance fraud. More people may be charged in the incident.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-689-1696. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

WCPD credits Michigan State Police, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments from Newaygo, Grant and Fremont for their assistance.

