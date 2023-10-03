Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Charlie’s Family Grill co-owners accused of setting fire to White Cloud restaurant

Ryan and David Robinson co-owners of Charlie's Family Grill.jpg
FOX 17
Ryan and David Robinson co-owners of Charlie's Family Grill.jpg
Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 09:31:29-04

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The co-owners of Charlie’s Family Grill have been arrested for allegedly setting fire to their own restaurant in White Cloud earlier this year.

The fire occurred on March 18, according to the White Cloud Police Department (WCPD).

We’re told investigations led authorities to believe David and Ryan Robinson, the establishment’s co-owners, intentionally started the fire. They have since been taken into custody at the Newaygo County Jail.

Police say Newaygo County prosecutors filed multiple charges for arson and insurance fraud. More people may be charged in the incident.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-689-1696. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

WCPD credits Michigan State Police, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments from Newaygo, Grant and Fremont for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book