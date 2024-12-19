Watch Now
No injuries after 50-car pileup shuts down Newaygo County road

FOX 17 spoke with Newaygo County's emergency manager on the 50-car pileup Thursday afternoon in Bridgeton Township.
BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Newaygo County road is now clear after a 50-car pileup Thursday afternoon near the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says Warner Avenue was closed between 108th and 118th streets in Bridgeton Township for less than a half hour.

Abby Watkins, the county's emergency manager, says snow and ice was to blame.

“It’s extremely icy," Watkins says. "We’ve been running multiple accidents since 5:40. This one came in just after 5. It’s the evening commute. Anywhere there are hills, people are sliding everywhere.”

Watkins tells FOX 17 no injuries were reported and there were minor damage to vehicles.

