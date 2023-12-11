Arrest made following string of Fremont car and garage break-ins

FREMONT, Mich. — A man has been arrested after police say he went on a binge of break-ins in a Fremont neighborhood early Sunday.

Several neighbors around Arboretum Park reported they had their cars or garages rifled through in the hours between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell tells FOX 17 that they have knowledge of at least four cars and three garages gone through.

Another stolen vehicle is believed to be connected to the overnight crime spree.

That vehicle was later recovered at the Walmart on Alpine in the city of Walker.

Chief Rodwell says they also recovered multiple items taken in the break-ins inside the stolen vehicle.

Police have arrested a man they believe to have taken part. He is currently being held at the Kent County jail.

They are currently looking for a woman who they believe was also involved.

There has been speculation on social media that the culprits used a sort of RFID flipper device to get inside some of the vehicles.

Chief Rodwell tells FOX 17 that while they are investigating that possibility, he could not confirm that any such device was used as of Monday morning.

These types of devices are used to duplicate short-range wireless signals and can potentially be used to open vehicles that utilize electronic key fobs.

If anyone has any information on the overnight break-ins, or the people responsible, you are asked to reach out to the Fremont Police Department at (231) 924-2100.

Anyone who believes they may have been impacted by these subjects, having property gone through or stolen, should also reach out to make a report.

