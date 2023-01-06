66-year-old White Cloud man dies after pickup overturns in Everett Twp.

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 66-year-old White Cloud man is dead following one of multiple crashes in Newaygo County Friday morning.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says deputies responded to the area of Centerline Road and 40th Street in Everett Township at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of “numerous” crashes.

We’re told one of those collisions occurred when an eastbound Dodge pickup left the road and flipped over. The victim was found dead at the scene, deputies say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

NCSO credits the White Cloud Fire Department, Newaygo County Central Dispatch, Life EMS, Newaygo County Road Commission, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner and Jerry’s Towing for their assistance.

