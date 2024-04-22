4 arrested during Newaygo County trafficking investigation

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody during a trafficking investigation in Newaygo County.

A joint task force made up of five sheriffs’ departments, Michigan State Police and the FBI cracked down on suspected trafficking/sextortion customers near the city of Newaygo, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

We’re told the operation led authorities to two suspects, a 39-year-old and 40-year-old from Fremont and Rockford, respectively. They were arrested for reportedly soliciting and accosting a minor under 16.

NCSO says two others were taken into custody for soliciting and prostitution of individuals 18 or older.

Deputies credit dispatchers and Jerry’s Towing for their assistance.

