3 men arrested following attempted home invasion in Big Prairie Township

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three men are in custody following a reported home invasion Monday morning in Big Prairie Township.

The incident happened before 10 a.m. in the 5200 block of 48th Street, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

We’re told the caller submitted a report stating three people had been trying to kick down her front door. They all reportedly concealed their faces with bandanas and obscured their car’s license plate.

Deputies say surrounding counties were advised to be on the lookout for the vehicle involved. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reached out to NCSO about a possible suspect, and both agencies succeeded in connecting three suspects to the vehicle in question.

The vehicle and three suspects, — aged 19, 25 and 30 — were arrested, according to NCSO. All three men from Big Rapids face attempted home invasion charges.

NCSO credits MCSO and the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety for their assistance.

