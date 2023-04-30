3 injured in Newaygo County crash

LILLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hurt and Aeromed is on the scene of a crash in northern Newaygo County.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, first responders are taking care of a crash on M-37 in Lilly Township.

Deputies say "a serious motor vehicle accident" happened there on Sunday afternoon, and the Newaygo County Dispatch confirmed three people were hurt.

Aeromed is responding alongside first responders.

Authorities did not provide further information about what happened.

M-37 is closed between 14 Mile Road and 15 Mile Road, deputies said. People are advised to avoid the area if possible.

