New software allows 911 dispatchers to access cameras near emergency call

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new tool for 911 dispatchers is being tested in Livingston County. The technology software is known as RapidSOS, and the developer said it allows dispatchers to access cameras near an active 911 call.

Potentially, dispatchers will be able to see the emergency as it unfolds. The software is owned and developed by Eagle Eye Networks.

Emilio Zapata, who works in downtown Howell, said “I know people in this area, in particular, really value safety.”

7 News Detroit asked him his thoughts on the new technology.

“I think we’re getting more and more used to the idea of cameras watching," Zapata said.

“I work at that restaurant right over there. I know that I would feel a lot safer knowing just that information can help law enforcement. I really also think it could be a deterrent.”

Cooper Briscoe is the director of product marketing for Eagle Eye Networks.

He explained, “So, when they’re directing first responders, we’re keeping our first responders safe and we’re increasing our safety in the community.

"Now, they’re more informed as they’re arriving on scene. They are potentially going exactly to where the threat occurs and they have up to date information that they otherwise would not have had."

Briscoe said concerns do come up surrounding the idea Big Brother is watching, but he said that’s far from reality here.

"Very often, people get concerned. 'What about privacy? What about compliance, right? We don’t want law enforcement accessing cameras.' I want to be abundantly clear that Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing is not giving cart blanche access to view video for law enforcement," he reassured.

The technology is being tested at the Livingston Educational Service Agency. 7 News Detroit learned the agency has a camera equipped with the software in the lobby.

Joe Bommarito, with Elite Fire Security based in Novi, installed it.

“And what’s great about it is if we can make this a community involvement — and this really interested me — is if we had a couple cameras here, a couple cameras there, a couple cameras all over the city, when those 911 calls are placed, it starts bringing up those cameras within about a hundred yards of 911," he explained.

He reiterates once the 911 call is done, there’s no further access to the video and dispatch does not record it.

You can learn more about RapidSOS on its website.