New grant sets aside $10M for districts requiring FAFSA application to graduate

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) announced $10M has been set aside for the FAFSA Challenge Grant, with the hope of increasing the number of Michigan high school seniors who fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA Challenge Grant will be available to districts and academies that include FAFSA completion as a graduation requirement.

“Participating districts will be required to use their grant award to implement activities that are proven to increase FAFSA completion, ensuring students receive the supports they need through the application process,” the state laid out Monday. “Grant funds will be distributed evenly based on the number of 12th-grade students in qualifying districts.”

Students can opt-out or submit a waiver for exemption depending on their intended post-high school path.

The FAFSA Challenge Grant is available November 1-December 1, 2024. Awards will be distributed by January 31, 2025.

You can find more about this grant on the MiLEAP webpage.

