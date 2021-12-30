New comfort dog named 'Oxford' to help students in Oxford Community Schools

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools is getting a new member added to their Wildcat family.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has introduced a 10-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel as Oxford Community Schools' newest comfort dog. The dog's name is "Oxford."

Oxford is one of six comfort dogs that are a part of the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

"We want the kids in the school to have an additional source of calm and additional source of comfort," said Bouchard.

Bouchard said they saw great results with students at Clarkston schools with their comfort dog, Indy.

The sheriff tells 7 Action News that Clarkston athletics helped raise money for supplies for the comfort dog in support of Oxford schools.

Oxford will be assigned to a school resource officer and will live with that officer full time.