New blood lead level data available for children in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced childhood blood lead figures have been updated on Michigan Environmental Public Health Tracking’s (MiTracking) website.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the data now shows rates for blood lead levels at or above 3.5 µg/dL. That data was previously only available for levels above 5 µg/dL.

We’re told MDHHS adjusted its definition of what is considered an elevated blood lead reference value (BLRV) to 3.5 µg/dL after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) did the same.

The data is used to determine children who are most in need of public health services and prioritize services to areas whose residents are exposed to lead, according to the state of Michigan. Health officials stress that no amount of lead in a person’s bloodstream is safe.

“MDHHS is committed to preventing Michigan children from being exposed to lead,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Public health officials, health care providers and the general public can access data to learn about prevalence of childhood blood lead levels in their communities and make informed decisions about prevention efforts for exposure to lead in children.”

The state says more than 3,400 children in Michigan exhibited blood levels exceeding 3.5 µg/dL last year, with 1,907 of them show levels at or above 5 µg/dL.

Parents and caretakers are encouraged to start conversations with healthcare providers regarding blood lead testing for children under 6.

View the state’s childhood blood lead level data using the MiTracking portal.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on lead, the dangers it poses, and services available.

