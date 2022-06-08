Nessel warns of social media post claiming to be from her department

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is alerting residents of a social media post making the rounds pretending to be from her office.

The post alleges a new gang tactic is being utilized to attract potential victims.

We’re told a reporter contacted the Department of Attorney General to determine the post’s authenticity.

“To be clear, the information contained in the post did not come from the Department of Attorney General,” says Nessel. “This is a reminder that you should scrutinize posts you see on social media before sharing them to your networks.”

The state adds the Canton Police Department confirmed they have not received reports of the supposed events described in the post.

Nessel’s office urges residents to call 911 in the event of, not 112.

