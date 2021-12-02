Nessel warns of potential fundraising scams following Oxford High School shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning state residents of possible fundraising scams following the shooting that left four dead and seven injured at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

“Thankfully thus far, our department has not received any reports of potentially fraudulent behavior surrounding opportunities to show support for the victims and the community of Oxford,” says Nessel. “We know that, unfortunately, that could change and there may be attempts to profit from this tragedy. My office stands ready to pursue bad actors and we urge Michiganders to report any suspected instances of fraud.”

Nessel’s office says it pays to consider several variables before donating to a fundraiser, including:

Do you know and/or trust the individual collecting donations?

Does the fundraising goal seem reasonable or excessive?

Is the organizer connected to the beneficiary in some way?

We’re told it helps to research the organizer and verify their legitimacy on social media. Nessel’s office also says it is probably safe to rely on fundraisers shared by news outlets.

If in doubt, the state says it's better not to donate.

