Nessel urges Michiganders to safeguard 23andMe data

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel put out an advisory Wednesday urging 23andMe users to delete their accounts.

The genetic testing company filed for bankruptcy over the weekend. Nessel says this may put users’ private data at risk.

“23andMe collects and stores some of the most sensitive personal information, our genetic code,” Nessel explains. “With the company now in bankruptcy, customers should be aware of the potential risks and consider deleting their accounts to protect their data.”

Nessel acknowledges 23andMe’s plans to continue normal operations, but she also says Michigan residents should consider closing their profiles and asking the company to throw out all of their information, including gene samples.

We’re told 23andMe was also targeted in a data breach that was first reported in late 2023.

Visit 23andMe’s website for more on how to delete your genetic and personal information.

