Nessel, other attorneys general urge more accountability from telemarketers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to require telemarketers to retain more detailed records.

Nessel’s office says doing so would hold telemarketers accountable for illicit activities.

"Requiring telemarketers to keep accurate records of their activities is the only way we can ensure that they are abiding by the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR)," says Nessel. "Consumers must be protected from abusive telemarketing practices, including illegal robocalls, and these records can be the evidence needed to hold bad actors accountable for breaking the law.”

We’re told the TSR was enacted in 1995 to bar telemarketers from using scam tactics and committing harassment against call recipients. The state says the TSR was updated over time but needs additional restrictions to keep telemarketers in check.

Specifically, Nessel and other attorneys general ask the FTC to require the following from telemarketers:

Keep copies of all prerecorded messages.

Retain all details of telemarketing campaigns.

Proof of business relationships between sellers and customers.

Proof that customers have donated to charity.

Proof of telemarketers’ service providers.

Complete list of do-not-call numbers.

