Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Nessel opposes Larry Nassar's appeal to Michigan Supreme Court

items.[0].image.alt
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images
Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar appears at Ingham County Circuit Court on November 22, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan. Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence (Larry) Nassar, accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Nassar — who was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country’s gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games — could face at least 25 years in prison on the charges brought in Michigan. / AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY
Larry Nassar
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 13:34:19-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed on Tuesday a brief opposing Larry Nassar’s latest effort to seek resentencing by filing an application for leave to appeal in the Michigan Supreme Court.

Nassar argues that Ingham County 30th Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina was biased against him during his sentencing hearing and post-sentencing, according to a news release Wednesday.

But Nessel says Nassar’s claims are not only baseless, but directed to the wrong forum because any sentencing relief at the state level would not begin until the completion of his 60-year federal sentence.

In addition, the sentence Nassar challenges would be concurrent to a final sentence for other sexual assaults he committed in neighboring Eaton County.

“With Nassar’s express agreement, Judge Aquilina listened to more than 150 survivors describe their sexual abuse by him,” Nessel said. “While Judge Aquilina may have responded at times to the emotional victim impact statements with inappropriate language, she ultimately sentenced Nassar within the range to which he had previously agreed. The last thing the victims should have to endure is prolonging the closure they so desperately need.”

Both the chief judge of Ingham County Circuit Court and the Michigan Court of Appeals have ruled that Nassar is not entitled to relief.

Read Nessel’s brief here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time