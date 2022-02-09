Nessel joins coalition requesting federal expansion to Clean Water Act

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition spanning multiple states requesting President Biden to expand protections outlined under the Clean Water Act.

Nessel’s office says a Trump-era ruling removed a large number of protections that led to increased vulnerability for more than half of the country’s wetlands and more than 18% of streams.

"In order to properly protect our environment, the EPA and Army Corps’ definition of ‘waters of the United States’ must be expanded and take into account the impacts of climate change,” says Nessel. “I urge the administration to strengthen the Clean Water Act and help preserve Michigan water quality.”

We’re told the 2020 rule also complicated the Clean Water Act’s primary objective and continues to threaten nearly five million miles of streams and more than 16 million acres of wetlands.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube