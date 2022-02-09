Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Nessel joins coalition requesting federal expansion to Clean Water Act

items.[0].image.alt
David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Dana Nessel 2020 picture Michigan AG
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:08:46-05

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition spanning multiple states requesting President Biden to expand protections outlined under the Clean Water Act.

Nessel’s office says a Trump-era ruling removed a large number of protections that led to increased vulnerability for more than half of the country’s wetlands and more than 18% of streams.

"In order to properly protect our environment, the EPA and Army Corps’ definition of ‘waters of the United States’ must be expanded and take into account the impacts of climate change,” says Nessel. “I urge the administration to strengthen the Clean Water Act and help preserve Michigan water quality.”

We’re told the 2020 rule also complicated the Clean Water Act’s primary objective and continues to threaten nearly five million miles of streams and more than 16 million acres of wetlands.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News