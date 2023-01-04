Nessel joins new coalition opposing ban on LGBTQ+ discussions in Florida schools

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 17 other attorneys general in voicing their opposition to Florida’s ban on LGBTQ+ discussions in schools.

The state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, prohibits lessons concerning gender identity or sexual orientation in classrooms through third grade.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says the law subjects LGBTQ+ students to discrimination.

"One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," says Nessel. "That was not the motivation of this law. The intent and effect of this law is to exacerbate any feelings of otherness that LGBTQ+ students and LGBTQ+ teachers may hold, as well as isolate them from their peers.”

We’re told the controversial law also requires new standardized instructions educators must abide by for grades 4–12.

Nessel’s office argues the law does not clearly define “classroom instruction,” among other key terms.

“If the goal of this law had been to limit inappropriate content in classrooms, its language is much too broad and vague to do so in any meaningful way,” Nessel adds. “I proudly stand with my colleagues in opposing this exclusionary law and I will do everything in my power to ensure that similar legislation does not come to Michigan."

The new coalition of attorneys general contends the law is unconstitutional and poses health risks to students, educators, parents and Americans living in the rest of the country.

Read the full brief here.

