Nessel joins bipartisan appeal to end Facebook monopoly

Matt Rourke/AP
In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 19, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 47 other attorneys general in an effort “to end Facebook’s illegal monopoly,” according to Nessel’s office.

The attorney general’s office says Meta obtained competitors in an illegal and predatory fashion and eliminated or set limits on smaller rivals, adding a lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court back in December 2020 to bring an end to this conduct.

We’re told the bipartisan coalition argues the district court mistakenly dismissed the case.

"Facebook continues to profit from its monopoly all while steadily depriving users of the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services,” says Nessel. “I join my colleagues in this fight to protect consumers and push back against Facebook’s illegal, anticompetitive conduct.”

Read the appeal brief below:

New York Et Al. v. Facebook Inc. Appellant Brief - Public by WXMI on Scribd

