Nessel disappointed Oxford school district declines AG review of shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she’s “extremely disappointed” that Oxford Community Schools declined her offer to conduct a third-party review of the deadly shooting at the high school last week.

On Sunday, Nessel offered to use her team to investigate the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people.

Nessel released a statement late Monday night saying the district declined her offer. However, Nessel said she would continue to support the criminal investigation and is committed to looking for opportunities to make sure Michigan students receive the protection they need at school.