Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Nessel disappointed Oxford school district declines AG review of shooting

items.[0].image.alt
David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Dana Nessel 2020 picture Michigan AG
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 08:26:45-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she’s “extremely disappointed” that Oxford Community Schools declined her offer to conduct a third-party review of the deadly shooting at the high school last week.

On Sunday, Nessel offered to use her team to investigate the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people.

Nessel released a statement late Monday night saying the district declined her offer. However, Nessel said she would continue to support the criminal investigation and is committed to looking for opportunities to make sure Michigan students receive the protection they need at school.

"I am extremely disappointed that the school district chose to decline my offer to devote the full resources of the Department of Attorney General to review the events leading up to and on November 30th. This tragedy demands a united effort from all of us who serve the Oxford community.

"Despite this outcome, my department will continue to support the ongoing criminal investigation in Oakland County and looks forward to meeting with parents, students and teachers when they are ready to share their thoughts. To that end, we also remain committed to evaluating opportunities for our department to ensure that students in Oxford - and across Michigan - receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools.”

- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time