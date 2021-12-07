Nessel disappointed Oxford school district declines AG review of shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she’s “extremely disappointed” that Oxford Community Schools declined her offer to conduct a third-party review of the deadly shooting at the high school last week.
On Sunday, Nessel offered to use her team to investigate the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people.
Nessel released a statement late Monday night saying the district declined her offer. However, Nessel said she would continue to support the criminal investigation and is committed to looking for opportunities to make sure Michigan students receive the protection they need at school.
"I am extremely disappointed that the school district chose to decline my offer to devote the full resources of the Department of Attorney General to review the events leading up to and on November 30th. This tragedy demands a united effort from all of us who serve the Oxford community.
"Despite this outcome, my department will continue to support the ongoing criminal investigation in Oakland County and looks forward to meeting with parents, students and teachers when they are ready to share their thoughts. To that end, we also remain committed to evaluating opportunities for our department to ensure that students in Oxford - and across Michigan - receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools.”
- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel