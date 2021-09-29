Watch
Nessel and EGLE reach settlement in waste-mismanagement lawsuit against Slater Farms

David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:36:12-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, joined by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), have reached a settlement with Slater Farms, according to Nessel’s office.

The state filed a waste-mismanagement lawsuit against the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) last year.

We’re told Slater Farms will pay $120,000 in penalties and has accepted “additional oversight and permit conditions” in relation to its waste management and disposal procedures.

“I appreciate the coordination between my office and EGLE to reach this settlement, which includes clear accountability for actions that puts one of Michigan’s most precious resources at risk,” says Nessel. “It is long past time CAFOs like Slater Farms start adhering to additional oversight and permit measures instead of using our clean water as their own personal sewer. The future of our environment depends on it.”

The state attorney’s office says Slater Farms owns and feeds more than 1,500 mature cows and 400 cattle, producing more than 1,500 tons of solid waste and nearly 9 million gallons of liquid waste annually.

