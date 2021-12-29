Nessel, 14 other attorneys general call on Senate to increase protection for pregnant workers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 14 other attorneys general in a letter encouraging the U.S. Senate to help pregnant employees and their families with the passage of the bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA).

The state attorney general’s office says PWFA ensures pregnant workers will be given appropriate accommodations without concerns over being displaced.

“This legislation provides proper protections for pregnant workers who all too often face choosing between paying bills and ensuring a safe pregnancy,” says Nessel. “I join my colleagues in urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. We must not stand for discrimination related to bringing a child into this world.”

We’re told pregnant employees are not entirely protected under the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) or the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Proposed accommodations under PWFA include the option to sit at work, taking additional breaks and avoiding strenuous activities.

Read the joint letter here:

2021.12.23 Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Support Letter by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube