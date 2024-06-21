Need a bus? How about some bleachers? Here’s your chance

It’s garage sale season and Paw Paw Public Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are getting in on the spirit by auctioning off surplus items.

Need a bus to fulfill your dreams of living that van life? How about an actual van? Edwardsburg has you covered.

If you’re looking for somewhere to sit, check out Paw Paw Public Schools for all the best places to park your derriere—no seriously. They’re offering those green plastic chairs that stacked perfectly until you had too many and then *CRASH— a bright red GMC pickup and (drumroll please….) multiple sets of gym bleachers!

Paw Paw Public Schools Surplus Auction

(open to the public)



Pre-Auction Inspection

Monday, June 24th, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

30609 E Red Arrow Hwy, Paw Paw, MI



Online Auction

Monday, June 24th 8am-8pm



Post-Auction Removal

Wednesday, June 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

30609 E Red Arrow Hwy, Paw Paw, MI





Edwardsburg Public Schools Surplus Auction

(open to the public)



Pre-Auction Inspection

Tuesday, June 25th 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

27341 US Highway 12, Edwardsburg, MI



Online Auction

Tuesday, June 25th 8 a.m.-8 p.m.



Post-Auction Removal

Thursday, June 27 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

27341 US Highway 12, Edwardsburg, MI

Both schools are auctioning off glass-front refrigerators (sizes vary), and everything you need to bring back all the nostalgia from shop class, gym, extended trips to the library, the cafeteria, and more.

Ages of the items vary from antique to fairly modern, so keep scrolling through the list if you’re looking for something specific!